The New York Rangers, Alexis Lafreniere included, will play the Boston Bruins on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Lafreniere interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

Lafreniere has averaged 16:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Lafreniere has scored a goal in seven of 28 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 12 of 28 games this year, Lafreniere has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In six of 28 games this season, Lafreniere has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Lafreniere's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

Lafreniere has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 71 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +20.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 28 Games 4 16 Points 3 8 Goals 2 8 Assists 1

