The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning stretch when they visit the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on Peacock.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: Peacock

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.2 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
  • Arizona has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at second.
  • The Wildcats put up 94.0 points per game, 24.9 more points than the 69.1 the Boilermakers give up.
  • Arizona is 8-0 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers are shooting 49.1% from the field, 10.2% higher than the 38.9% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Purdue has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.9% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 25th.
  • The Boilermakers' 85.6 points per game are 21.7 more points than the 63.9 the Wildcats give up.
  • When Purdue gives up fewer than 94.0 points, it is 9-1.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged on the road (77.1).
  • The Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.5).
  • Arizona made 8.5 threes per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged away from home (9.0). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 35.9% when playing on the road.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Purdue scored 76.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 away.
  • The Boilermakers allowed fewer points at home (61.2 per game) than away (64.3) last season.
  • Purdue made more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.1%) than on the road (32.0%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Michigan State W 74-68 Acrisure Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern L 92-88 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/4/2023 Iowa W 87-68 Mackey Arena
12/9/2023 Alabama W 92-86 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 Jacksonville - Mackey Arena
12/29/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Mackey Arena

