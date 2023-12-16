The New York Rangers' upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Artemi Panarin light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Artemi Panarin score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Panarin stats and insights

  • In 12 of 28 games this season, Panarin has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Bruins this season in one game (four shots).
  • On the power play, Panarin has accumulated four goals and 14 assists.
  • He takes 3.9 shots per game, and converts 14.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 71 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.9 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Panarin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 20:53 Home W 5-1
12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:50 Home L 7-3
12/10/2023 Kings 1 0 1 22:36 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Senators 2 1 1 23:46 Away L 6-2
12/3/2023 Sharks 4 3 1 19:15 Home W 6-5
12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 4-3
11/29/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 21:19 Home W 3-2
11/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 21:15 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 17:05 Home W 7-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.