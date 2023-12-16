The New York Rangers' upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Artemi Panarin light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Artemi Panarin score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Panarin stats and insights

In 12 of 28 games this season, Panarin has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Bruins this season in one game (four shots).

On the power play, Panarin has accumulated four goals and 14 assists.

He takes 3.9 shots per game, and converts 14.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 71 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.9 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Panarin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 20:53 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:50 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 1 0 1 22:36 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 2 1 1 23:46 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 4 3 1 19:15 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 21:19 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 21:15 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 17:05 Home W 7-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.