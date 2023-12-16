Artemi Panarin will be on the ice when the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins meet on Saturday at TD Garden, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Panarin available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Artemi Panarin vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panarin Season Stats Insights

Panarin has averaged 19:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

In Panarin's 28 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Panarin has a point in 23 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in 14 of them.

In 20 of 28 games this year, Panarin has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Panarin's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 65.4% of Panarin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Panarin Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 71 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 28 Games 4 40 Points 2 16 Goals 1 24 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.