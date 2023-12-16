Will Barclay Goodrow Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 16?
Should you wager on Barclay Goodrow to light the lamp when the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Barclay Goodrow score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Goodrow stats and insights
- Goodrow has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
- Goodrow has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 71 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.9 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Goodrow recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|15:07
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|2:58
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:41
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|15:54
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Away
|W 3-1
Rangers vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
