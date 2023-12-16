Should you wager on Barclay Goodrow to light the lamp when the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Barclay Goodrow score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Goodrow stats and insights

Goodrow has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

Goodrow has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 71 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.9 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Goodrow recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:07 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:13 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 4-1 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 2:58 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:52 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:41 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:26 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:54 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 3-1

Rangers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

