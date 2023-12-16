Will Binghamton be one of the teams to earn a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Binghamton's full tournament resume.

How Binghamton ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-0 NR NR 197

Binghamton's best wins

Against the Marist Red Foxes on November 18, Binghamton notched its best win of the season, which was an 82-59 home victory. Chris Walker amassed a team-leading 19 points with seven rebounds and one assist in the contest versus Marist.

Next best wins

91-79 at home over Le Moyne (No. 299/RPI) on December 9

79-64 on the road over Stonehill (No. 329/RPI) on December 2

63-57 on the road over Loyola (MD) (No. 346/RPI) on November 15

75-68 at home over Army (No. 354/RPI) on November 25

Binghamton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

The Bearcats have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country based on the RPI (two).

The Bearcats have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Binghamton has the 21st-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Bearcats' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games versus teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.

Binghamton has 19 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Binghamton's next game

Matchup: Binghamton Bearcats vs. Niagara Purple Eagles

Binghamton Bearcats vs. Niagara Purple Eagles Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 6:07 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 6:07 PM ET Location: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Binghamton Bearcats -6.5

Binghamton Bearcats -6.5 Total: 145.5 points

