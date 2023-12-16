Will Blake Wheeler Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 16?
In the upcoming matchup against the Boston Bruins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Blake Wheeler to light the lamp for the New York Rangers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Wheeler stats and insights
- In three of 28 games this season, Wheeler has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Bruins this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Wheeler has scored one goal on the power play.
- Wheeler's shooting percentage is 8.9%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 71 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wheeler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|11:26
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|2
|0
|13:29
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:43
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:01
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:25
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Home
|W 7-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.