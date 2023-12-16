In the upcoming matchup against the Boston Bruins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Blake Wheeler to light the lamp for the New York Rangers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Wheeler stats and insights

In three of 28 games this season, Wheeler has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Wheeler has scored one goal on the power play.

Wheeler's shooting percentage is 8.9%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 71 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Wheeler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 11:26 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 13:29 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:35 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:00 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:43 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:01 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:51 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:50 Home W 7-4

Rangers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

