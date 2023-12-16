New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bronx County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bronx County, New York has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bronx County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Evander Childs High School at Stuyvesant High School
- Game Time: 10:15 AM ET on December 16
- Location: New York, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.