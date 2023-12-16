The Boston Bruins (18-5-4, first in the Eastern Conference) and the New York Rangers (20-7-1, second in conference), square off on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, NESN, and ESPN+.

The Rangers have recorded a 6-4-0 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 35 goals while giving up 35 in that time. On the power play, 31 opportunities have resulted in 10 goals (32.3% success rate).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Rangers vs. Bruins Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final result of Bruins 4, Rangers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-125)

Bruins (-125) Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6.0 goals on average)

Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6.0 goals on average) Spread Pick: Rangers (+1.5)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have a 20-7-1 record this season and are 3-1-4 in games that have needed overtime.

New York has won all eight of its games that were decided by one goal.

This season the Rangers scored just one goal in three games and they've earned two points (1-2-0) in those contests.

When New York has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned four points (2-1-0 record).

The Rangers have earned 35 points in their 21 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, New York has scored a single power-play goal in 16 games and picked up 20 points with a record of 10-6-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 14-3-0 (28 points).

The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Rangers went 6-4-1 in those matchups (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 14th 3.22 Goals Scored 3.32 11th 4th 2.48 Goals Allowed 2.79 9th 13th 31.4 Shots 30.5 15th 24th 32 Shots Allowed 30 13th 11th 22.62% Power Play % 30.68% 2nd 1st 90.1% Penalty Kill % 84.62% 8th

Rangers vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

