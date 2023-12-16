The Brooklyn Nets, with Cameron Johnson, face off versus the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Johnson, in his previous game (December 14 loss against the Nuggets), posted 10 points.

In this article we will break down Johnson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.4 14.0 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.9 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.8 PRA -- 22.5 22.7 PR -- 19.9 19.9 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.3



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Johnson has made 5.4 shots per game, which accounts for 8.8% of his team's total makes.

Johnson is averaging 6.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Johnson's opponents, the Warriors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.1.

Conceding 115.5 points per game, the Warriors are the 20th-ranked team in the league on defense.

Allowing 43.7 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 24.9 assists per contest, the Warriors are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

The Warriors are the 10th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2022 33 9 5 2 1 0 0

