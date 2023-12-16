Cameron Thomas plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates face the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, a 124-101 loss versus the Nuggets, Thomas had 13 points.

We're going to break down Thomas' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Cameron Thomas Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 22.7 21.2 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 2.8 Assists -- 2.3 2.3 PRA -- 28.1 26.3 PR -- 25.8 24 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.2



Cameron Thomas Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Thomas has made 8.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 12.2% of his team's total makes.

Thomas is averaging 5.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Thomas' opponents, the Warriors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.1.

On defense, the Warriors have allowed 115.5 points per contest, which is 20th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Warriors are ranked 14th in the league, conceding 43.7 rebounds per game.

Giving up 24.9 assists per game, the Warriors are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors are 10th in the league, allowing 12 makes per game.

Cameron Thomas vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2022 9 5 2 2 1 0 0

