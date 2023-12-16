Can we expect Canisius to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Canisius ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 1-1 NR NR 144

Canisius' best wins

Against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies on November 11, Canisius registered its signature win of the season, which was a 70-67 road victory. Tre Dinkins was the leading scorer in the signature win over Saint Bonaventure, putting up 16 points with zero rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

76-67 over Wofford (No. 183/RPI) on November 24

85-77 over Western Kentucky (No. 195/RPI) on November 25

93-73 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 215/RPI) on December 1

87-80 at home over Robert Morris (No. 328/RPI) on December 6

Canisius' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Based on the RPI, Canisius has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Canisius has drawn the 125th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Golden Griffins have four games left versus teams over .500. They have 15 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

As far as Canisius' upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Canisius' next game

Matchup: High Point Panthers vs. Canisius Golden Griffins

High Point Panthers vs. Canisius Golden Griffins Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

