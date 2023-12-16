Saturday's contest at MVP Arena has the Siena Saints (3-4) squaring off against the Canisius Golden Griffins (4-3) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 67-66 victory for Siena, so it should be a tight matchup.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Golden Griffins secured a 71-64 victory against Binghamton.

Canisius vs. Siena Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

Canisius vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: Siena 67, Canisius 66

Canisius Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Golden Griffins defeated the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies 63-56 on November 30.

Canisius 2023-24 Best Wins

63-56 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 318) on November 30

71-64 on the road over Binghamton (No. 330) on December 8

78-62 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 357) on November 11

Canisius Leaders

Sisi Eleko: 16.1 PTS, 11.3 REB, 51.2 FG%, 61.5 3PT% (8-for-13)

16.1 PTS, 11.3 REB, 51.2 FG%, 61.5 3PT% (8-for-13) Mackenzie Amalia: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Grace Heeps: 7.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 30.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

7.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 30.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Athina Lexa: 9.9 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

9.9 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Bri Rozzi: 3.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 21.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

Canisius Performance Insights

The Golden Griffins' -9 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.6 points per game (210th in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per outing (214th in college basketball).

