The Canisius Golden Griffins' (4-3) MAAC schedule includes Saturday's game against the Siena Saints (3-4) at MVP Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canisius Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Canisius vs. Siena Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Griffins average 5.5 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Saints allow their opponents to score (70.1).
  • When it scores more than 70.1 points, Canisius is 2-0.
  • Siena has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.6 points.
  • The 64.9 points per game the Saints average are the same as the Golden Griffins allow.
  • Siena has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 65.9 points.
  • Canisius has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 64.9 points.
  • The Saints shoot 39.5% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Golden Griffins concede defensively.
  • The Golden Griffins' 42.3 shooting percentage from the field is 2.5 higher than the Saints have given up.

Canisius Leaders

  • Sisi Eleko: 16.1 PTS, 11.3 REB, 51.2 FG%, 61.5 3PT% (8-for-13)
  • Mackenzie Amalia: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)
  • Grace Heeps: 7.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 30.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)
  • Athina Lexa: 9.9 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
  • Bri Rozzi: 3.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 21.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canisius Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Illinois L 90-58 State Farm Center
11/30/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure W 63-56 Reilly Center
12/8/2023 @ Binghamton W 71-64 Binghamton University Events Center
12/16/2023 @ Siena - MVP Arena
12/18/2023 @ Marist - McCann Arena
12/21/2023 @ Youngstown State - Beeghly Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.