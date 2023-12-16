The Canisius Golden Griffins' (4-3) MAAC schedule includes Saturday's game against the Siena Saints (3-4) at MVP Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canisius Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Canisius vs. Siena Scoring Comparison

The Golden Griffins average 5.5 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Saints allow their opponents to score (70.1).

When it scores more than 70.1 points, Canisius is 2-0.

Siena has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.6 points.

The 64.9 points per game the Saints average are the same as the Golden Griffins allow.

Siena has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 65.9 points.

Canisius has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 64.9 points.

The Saints shoot 39.5% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Golden Griffins concede defensively.

The Golden Griffins' 42.3 shooting percentage from the field is 2.5 higher than the Saints have given up.

Canisius Leaders

Sisi Eleko: 16.1 PTS, 11.3 REB, 51.2 FG%, 61.5 3PT% (8-for-13)

16.1 PTS, 11.3 REB, 51.2 FG%, 61.5 3PT% (8-for-13) Mackenzie Amalia: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Grace Heeps: 7.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 30.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

7.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 30.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Athina Lexa: 9.9 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

9.9 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Bri Rozzi: 3.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 21.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canisius Schedule