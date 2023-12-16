How to Watch the Canisius vs. Siena Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Canisius Golden Griffins' (4-3) MAAC schedule includes Saturday's game against the Siena Saints (3-4) at MVP Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET.
Canisius Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Canisius vs. Siena Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Griffins average 5.5 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Saints allow their opponents to score (70.1).
- When it scores more than 70.1 points, Canisius is 2-0.
- Siena has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.6 points.
- The 64.9 points per game the Saints average are the same as the Golden Griffins allow.
- Siena has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 65.9 points.
- Canisius has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 64.9 points.
- The Saints shoot 39.5% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Golden Griffins concede defensively.
- The Golden Griffins' 42.3 shooting percentage from the field is 2.5 higher than the Saints have given up.
Canisius Leaders
- Sisi Eleko: 16.1 PTS, 11.3 REB, 51.2 FG%, 61.5 3PT% (8-for-13)
- Mackenzie Amalia: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)
- Grace Heeps: 7.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 30.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)
- Athina Lexa: 9.9 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
- Bri Rozzi: 3.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 21.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
Canisius Schedule
|11/26/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 90-58
|State Farm Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|W 63-56
|Reilly Center
|12/8/2023
|@ Binghamton
|W 71-64
|Binghamton University Events Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Siena
|-
|MVP Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Marist
|-
|McCann Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
