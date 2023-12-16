Can we expect Chris Kreider finding the back of the net when the New York Rangers match up against the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Chris Kreider score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Kreider stats and insights

  • Kreider has scored in 13 of 28 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • He has scored two goals versus the Bruins this season in one game (four shots).
  • On the power play, Kreider has accumulated eight goals and two assists.
  • Kreider averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.1%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 71 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 17.9 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Kreider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 16:28 Home W 5-1
12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:50 Home L 7-3
12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:39 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:09 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:27 Away L 6-2
12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:50 Home W 6-5
12/2/2023 Predators 1 1 0 15:49 Away W 4-3
11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:14 Home W 3-2
11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:41 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 3 2 1 17:35 Home W 7-4

Rangers vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

