Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers will meet the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Looking to wager on Kreider's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Chris Kreider vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Kreider Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Kreider has averaged 18:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

In 13 of 28 games this year, Kreider has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Kreider has a point in 16 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In eight of 28 games this season, Kreider has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Kreider hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Kreider going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kreider Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 71 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 28 Games 4 24 Points 4 16 Goals 2 8 Assists 2

