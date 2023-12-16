The Los Angeles Clippers (14-10) host the New York Knicks (14-10) after winning five home games in a row. The Clippers are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which tips at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Knicks vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and MSG

BSSC and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 114 - Knicks 110

Knicks vs Clippers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 5.5)

Knicks (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-4.4)

Clippers (-4.4) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.5

The Knicks (13-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 45.8% of the time, 8.4% more often than the Clippers (11-13-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Los Angeles (5-8) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (38.5%) than New York (1-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).

New York and its opponents have gone over the over/under 58.3% of the time this season (14 out of 24). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (nine out of 24).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Knicks are 3-7, while the Clippers are 14-5 as moneyline favorites.

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks are 16th in the league in points scored (114.2 per game) and sixth in points allowed (110.5).

New York is eighth in the league in rebounds per game (45.5) and second-best in rebounds conceded (40.5).

This season the Knicks are fourth-worst in the NBA in assists at 24.1 per game.

In terms of turnovers, New York is fifth-best in the NBA in committing them (12.2 per game). It is 15th in forcing them (13.6 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Knicks are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13.5). They are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.4%.

