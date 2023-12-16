If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Colgate and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Colgate ranks

Record Patriot League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 98

Colgate's best wins

On December 9, Colgate captured its signature win of the season, a 77-71 victory over the Vermont Catamounts, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 104) in the RPI rankings. The leading point-getter against Vermont was Keegan Records, who posted 22 points with eight rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

57-55 over Weber State (No. 151/RPI) on November 19

84-49 at home over Binghamton (No. 197/RPI) on November 29

59-52 over Gardner-Webb (No. 219/RPI) on November 18

72-70 at home over Brown (No. 300/RPI) on November 6

Colgate's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Colgate has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Raiders are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.

Schedule insights

Colgate has the 64th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Raiders' upcoming schedule includes 19 games against teams with worse records and one game versus teams with records north of .500.

Of Colgate's 20 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Colgate's next game

Matchup: Iona Gaels vs. Colgate Raiders

Iona Gaels vs. Colgate Raiders Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

