If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Columbia and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Columbia ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 168

Columbia's best wins

In terms of its signature win this season, Columbia beat the Temple Owls on the road on November 18. The final score was 78-73. With 13 points, Avery Brown was the leading scorer versus Temple. Second on the team was Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa, with 11 points.

Next best wins

75-56 at home over Maine (No. 217/RPI) on November 25

87-83 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 293/RPI) on December 11

83-72 at home over Lafayette (No. 330/RPI) on December 5

77-67 at home over LIU (No. 331/RPI) on November 21

69-57 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 346/RPI) on November 29

Columbia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

According to the RPI, the Lions have one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Lions have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Columbia has the good fortune of facing the sixth-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Lions have 16 games remaining this year, including 11 versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records north of .500.

In terms of Columbia's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Columbia's next game

Matchup: Fordham Rams vs. Columbia Lions

Fordham Rams vs. Columbia Lions Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

