2024 NCAA Bracketology: Cornell March Madness Resume | December 18
When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Cornell be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
Want to bet on Cornell's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Cornell ranks
|Record
|Ivy League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-2
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|59
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cornell's best wins
Against the CSU Fullerton Titans, a top 100 team in the RPI, Cornell picked up its signature win of the season on November 19, an 88-70 victory. With 17 points, Cooper Noard was the top scorer against CSU Fullerton. Second on the team was Nazir Williams, with 15 points.
Next best wins
- 74-61 over Utah Valley (No. 131/RPI) on November 20
- 91-87 at home over Monmouth (No. 164/RPI) on November 29
- 78-73 on the road over Fordham (No. 249/RPI) on November 11
- 79-71 on the road over Lafayette (No. 330/RPI) on December 2
- 84-78 on the road over Lehigh (No. 353/RPI) on November 6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Cornell's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- According to the RPI, the Big Red have one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Cornell has been handed the 292nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Big Red have 12 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 15 upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Cornell's upcoming schedule includes one game versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Cornell's next game
- Matchup: Siena Saints vs. Cornell Big Red
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Favorite: Cornell Big Red -15.5
- Total: 148.5 points
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Cornell games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.