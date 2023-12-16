When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Cornell be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Cornell ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-2 0-0 NR NR 59

Cornell's best wins

Against the CSU Fullerton Titans, a top 100 team in the RPI, Cornell picked up its signature win of the season on November 19, an 88-70 victory. With 17 points, Cooper Noard was the top scorer against CSU Fullerton. Second on the team was Nazir Williams, with 15 points.

Next best wins

74-61 over Utah Valley (No. 131/RPI) on November 20

91-87 at home over Monmouth (No. 164/RPI) on November 29

78-73 on the road over Fordham (No. 249/RPI) on November 11

79-71 on the road over Lafayette (No. 330/RPI) on December 2

84-78 on the road over Lehigh (No. 353/RPI) on November 6

Cornell's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, the Big Red have one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Cornell has been handed the 292nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Big Red have 12 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 15 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Cornell's upcoming schedule includes one game versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Cornell's next game

Matchup: Siena Saints vs. Cornell Big Red

Siena Saints vs. Cornell Big Red Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Cornell Big Red -15.5

Cornell Big Red -15.5 Total: 148.5 points

