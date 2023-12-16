New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Erie County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Erie County, New York today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Erie County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orchard Park High School at Vertus Charter School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.