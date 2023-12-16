Saturday's contest features the Hofstra Pride (6-4) and the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) clashing at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena (on December 16) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-68 win for Hofstra.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Hofstra vs. Norfolk State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Hempstead, New York

Hempstead, New York Venue: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Hofstra vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 77, Norfolk State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Hofstra vs. Norfolk State

Computer Predicted Spread: Hofstra (-8.5)

Hofstra (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Hofstra is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Norfolk State's 5-3-0 ATS record. The Pride have a 3-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Spartans have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Hofstra Performance Insights

The Pride are outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game with a +83 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.2 points per game (91st in college basketball) and give up 70.9 per contest (182nd in college basketball).

Hofstra ranks 216th in college basketball at 35.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35.7 its opponents average.

Hofstra hits 2.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 11.1 (seventh-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.

The Pride rank 66th in college basketball by averaging 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 214th in college basketball, allowing 90.6 points per 100 possessions.

Hofstra has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (138th in college basketball action) while forcing 12 (195th in college basketball).

