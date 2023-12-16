How to Watch Hofstra vs. Norfolk State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Hofstra Pride (6-4) hit the court against the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on FloHoops.
Hofstra vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other CAA Games
Hofstra Stats Insights
- This season, the Pride have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.
- In games Hofstra shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 5-3 overall.
- The Spartans are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pride sit at 217th.
- The 79.2 points per game the Pride record are 11.7 more points than the Spartans allow (67.5).
- Hofstra has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.
Hofstra Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Hofstra fared better in home games last season, averaging 78.4 points per game, compared to 74.1 per game away from home.
- In home games, the Pride allowed 8.6 fewer points per game (62.2) than when playing on the road (70.8).
- Hofstra made 8.8 three-pointers per game with a 38% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.4 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).
Hofstra Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Iona
|W 62-57
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|L 71-68
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Duke
|L 89-68
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/16/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ UNLV
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
|12/30/2023
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
