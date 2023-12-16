The Hofstra Pride (6-4) hit the court against the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on FloHoops.

Hofstra vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

TV: FloHoops

Hofstra Stats Insights

This season, the Pride have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.

In games Hofstra shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 5-3 overall.

The Spartans are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pride sit at 217th.

The 79.2 points per game the Pride record are 11.7 more points than the Spartans allow (67.5).

Hofstra has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Hofstra fared better in home games last season, averaging 78.4 points per game, compared to 74.1 per game away from home.

In home games, the Pride allowed 8.6 fewer points per game (62.2) than when playing on the road (70.8).

Hofstra made 8.8 three-pointers per game with a 38% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.4 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

