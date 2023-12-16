The Hofstra Pride (6-4) hit the court against the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on FloHoops.

Hofstra vs. Norfolk State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
  • TV: FloHoops

Hofstra Stats Insights

  • This season, the Pride have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.
  • In games Hofstra shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 5-3 overall.
  • The Spartans are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pride sit at 217th.
  • The 79.2 points per game the Pride record are 11.7 more points than the Spartans allow (67.5).
  • Hofstra has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Hofstra fared better in home games last season, averaging 78.4 points per game, compared to 74.1 per game away from home.
  • In home games, the Pride allowed 8.6 fewer points per game (62.2) than when playing on the road (70.8).
  • Hofstra made 8.8 three-pointers per game with a 38% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.4 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Hofstra Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Iona W 62-57 Hynes Athletic Center
12/9/2023 @ Saint Louis L 71-68 Chaifetz Arena
12/12/2023 @ Duke L 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/16/2023 Norfolk State - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/21/2023 @ UNLV - Thomas & Mack Center
12/30/2023 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena

