Will Hofstra be one of the teams to secure a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Hofstra's complete tournament resume.

How Hofstra ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 92

Hofstra's best wins

Hofstra's signature win this season came against the High Point Panthers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 159) in the RPI. Hofstra secured the 97-92 in overtime win at a neutral site on November 22. Tyler Thomas, in that signature win, recorded a team-high 25 points with five rebounds and three assists. Darlinstone Dubar also played a role with 24 points, 11 rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

85-76 over Wright State (No. 182/RPI) on November 21

74-58 at home over Norfolk State (No. 201/RPI) on December 16

82-63 at home over South Florida (No. 235/RPI) on November 30

62-57 on the road over Iona (No. 261/RPI) on December 6

102-68 over Buffalo (No. 327/RPI) on November 20

Hofstra's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Pride are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most losses.

According to the RPI, Hofstra has two wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Hofstra has drawn the 104th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Pride's upcoming schedule, they have 17 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams above .500.

In terms of Hofstra's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Hofstra's next game

Matchup: UNLV Rebels vs. Hofstra Pride

UNLV Rebels vs. Hofstra Pride Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV Channel: MW Network

