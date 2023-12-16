The Hofstra Pride (6-4) are favored by 9.5 points against the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The matchup's over/under is set at 139.5.

Hofstra vs. Norfolk State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Hempstead, New York

Hempstead, New York Venue: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hofstra -9.5 139.5

Hofstra Betting Records & Stats

In five of eight games this season, Hofstra and its opponents have combined to total more than 139.5 points.

Hofstra's contests this year have an average total of 150.1, 10.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Pride are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

Hofstra has been the favorite in six games this season and won five (83.3%) of those contests.

The Pride have played as a favorite of -500 or more once this season and won that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for Hofstra.

Hofstra vs. Norfolk State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hofstra 5 62.5% 79.2 153.8 70.9 138.4 151.3 Norfolk State 5 62.5% 74.6 153.8 67.5 138.4 139.6

Additional Hofstra Insights & Trends

The 79.2 points per game the Pride average are 11.7 more points than the Spartans give up (67.5).

When Hofstra totals more than 67.5 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Hofstra vs. Norfolk State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hofstra 4-4-0 1-0 3-5-0 Norfolk State 5-3-0 2-0 4-4-0

Hofstra vs. Norfolk State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hofstra Norfolk State 11-2 Home Record 10-2 11-5 Away Record 6-8 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.6 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

