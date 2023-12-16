What are Iona's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Iona ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 1-1 NR NR 261

Iona's best wins

Iona's best victory of the season came against the Colgate Raiders, a top 100 team (No. 100), according to the RPI. Iona claimed the 85-65 home win on December 21. Jean Aranguren, as the top point-getter in the win over Colgate, tallied 22 points, while Idan Tretout was second on the squad with 14.

Next best wins

78-67 on the road over Fairfield (No. 273/RPI) on December 1

88-81 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 320/RPI) on November 10

89-64 over Buffalo (No. 325/RPI) on November 22

61-54 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 357/RPI) on December 10

Iona's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Gaels are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Iona is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Iona faces the 186th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Of the Gaels' 19 remaining games this season, 10 are against teams with worse records, and seven are against teams with records above .500.

Of Iona's 19 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Iona's next game

Matchup: Harvard Crimson vs. Iona Gaels

Harvard Crimson vs. Iona Gaels Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

