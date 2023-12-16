Saturday's contest between the Iona Gaels (5-3) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) at Hynes Athletic Center has a projected final score of 72-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Iona squad taking home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Gaels are coming off of a 60-50 win over Sacred Heart in their most recent game on Sunday.

Iona vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iona vs. Niagara Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 72, Niagara 63

Iona Schedule Analysis

The Gaels' signature win this season came against the Providence Friars, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 163) in our computer rankings. The Gaels took home the 61-49 win on the road on December 2.

Iona 2023-24 Best Wins

61-49 on the road over Providence (No. 163) on December 2

60-50 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 217) on December 10

59-54 on the road over Hofstra (No. 277) on December 7

67-55 on the road over Wagner (No. 349) on November 27

80-59 at home over LIU (No. 355) on November 12

Iona Leaders

Sierra DeAngelo: 13.1 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

13.1 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Ella Fajardo: 8.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 29.0 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

8.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 29.0 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Natalia Otkhmezuri: 12.9 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

12.9 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43) Petra Oborilova: 9.1 PTS, 54.0 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (18-for-34)

9.1 PTS, 54.0 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (18-for-34) Judith Gomez: 4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 27.3 FG%, 15.6 3PT% (5-for-32)

Iona Performance Insights

The Gaels score 61.6 points per game (257th in college basketball) and give up 60.9 (120th in college basketball) for a +6 scoring differential overall.

