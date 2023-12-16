Saturday's contest features the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (8-2) and the Iona Gaels (4-6) clashing at UBS Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-65 victory for heavily favored Saint Joseph's (PA) according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Iona vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Elmont, New York

Venue: UBS Arena

Iona vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 76, Iona 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Iona vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Joseph's (PA) (-10.4)

Saint Joseph's (PA) (-10.4) Computer Predicted Total: 141.1

Iona has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Saint Joseph's (PA) is 6-2-0. The Gaels have gone over the point total in five games, while Hawks games have gone over three times.

Iona Performance Insights

The Gaels score 71.8 points per game (251st in college basketball) and give up 71.4 (192nd in college basketball) for a +4 scoring differential overall.

Iona falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.0 boards. It is grabbing 34.2 rebounds per game (277th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.2 per contest.

Iona knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (109th in college basketball) at a 36.1% rate (87th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 per game its opponents make at a 32.0% rate.

The Gaels rank 248th in college basketball with 91.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 237th in college basketball defensively with 91.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Iona has committed 2.9 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.7 (166th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.6 (49th in college basketball).

