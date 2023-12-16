The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (8-2) hope to continue a five-game winning stretch when they visit the Iona Gaels (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UBS Arena. The contest airs on FloHoops.

Iona vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York TV: FloHoops

Iona Stats Insights

The Gaels' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).

Iona is 3-4 when it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.

The Hawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Gaels rank 193rd.

The Gaels' 71.8 points per game are eight more points than the 63.8 the Hawks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.8 points, Iona is 3-5.

Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Iona scored 80.1 points per game last season, 6.3 more than it averaged away (73.8).

In 2022-23, the Gaels gave up 7.0 fewer points per game at home (61.6) than on the road (68.6).

Beyond the arc, Iona made fewer trifectas on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33%) than at home (38.6%) too.

