How to Watch Iona vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (8-2) hope to continue a five-game winning stretch when they visit the Iona Gaels (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UBS Arena. The contest airs on FloHoops.
Iona vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- TV: FloHoops
Iona Stats Insights
- The Gaels' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).
- Iona is 3-4 when it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.
- The Hawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Gaels rank 193rd.
- The Gaels' 71.8 points per game are eight more points than the 63.8 the Hawks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 63.8 points, Iona is 3-5.
Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Iona scored 80.1 points per game last season, 6.3 more than it averaged away (73.8).
- In 2022-23, the Gaels gave up 7.0 fewer points per game at home (61.6) than on the road (68.6).
- Beyond the arc, Iona made fewer trifectas on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33%) than at home (38.6%) too.
Iona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Fairfield
|W 78-67
|Leo D. Mahoney Arena
|12/6/2023
|Hofstra
|L 62-57
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/10/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|W 61-54
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/16/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|UBS Arena
|12/21/2023
|Colgate
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Harvard
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
