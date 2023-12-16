The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (8-2) hope to continue a five-game winning stretch when they visit the Iona Gaels (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UBS Arena. The contest airs on FloHoops.

Iona vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
  • TV: FloHoops

Iona Stats Insights

  • The Gaels' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).
  • Iona is 3-4 when it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Gaels rank 193rd.
  • The Gaels' 71.8 points per game are eight more points than the 63.8 the Hawks allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 63.8 points, Iona is 3-5.

Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Iona scored 80.1 points per game last season, 6.3 more than it averaged away (73.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Gaels gave up 7.0 fewer points per game at home (61.6) than on the road (68.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Iona made fewer trifectas on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33%) than at home (38.6%) too.

Iona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Fairfield W 78-67 Leo D. Mahoney Arena
12/6/2023 Hofstra L 62-57 Hynes Athletic Center
12/10/2023 Saint Francis (PA) W 61-54 Hynes Athletic Center
12/16/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - UBS Arena
12/21/2023 Colgate - Hynes Athletic Center
12/30/2023 @ Harvard - Lavietes Pavilion

