The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (8-2) hope to continue a five-game winning run when they visit the Iona Gaels (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UBS Arena. The contest airs on FloHoops.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Iona matchup.

Iona vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Iona vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Iona vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Betting Trends

Iona is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

The Gaels have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has put together a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Hawks games have hit the over three out of eight times this season.

