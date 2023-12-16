Saturday's MAAC schedule includes the Iona Gaels (3-3) against the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-5), at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Iona vs. Niagara Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Iona Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iona Players to Watch

Ella Fajardo: 10 PTS, 4.3 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

10 PTS, 4.3 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Sierra DeAngelo: 12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Natalia Otkhmezuri: 12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Petra Oborilova: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Judith Gomez: 5.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Niagara Players to Watch

Fajardo: 10 PTS, 4.3 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

10 PTS, 4.3 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK DeAngelo: 12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Otkhmezuri: 12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Oborilova: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Gomez: 5.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.