How to Watch the Iona vs. Niagara Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Iona Gaels (5-3) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Iona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iona vs. Niagara Scoring Comparison
- The Purple Eagles score only three more points per game (63.9) than the Gaels give up to opponents (60.9).
- Niagara is 3-3 when it scores more than 60.9 points.
- Iona's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 63.9 points.
- The Gaels average 21.1 fewer points per game (61.6) than the Purple Eagles give up (82.7).
- Niagara is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 61.6 points.
- This year the Gaels are shooting 43.7% from the field, 6.9% lower than the Purple Eagles give up.
- The Purple Eagles shoot 35.6% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Gaels allow.
Iona Leaders
- Sierra DeAngelo: 13.1 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Ella Fajardo: 8.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 29 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
- Natalia Otkhmezuri: 12.9 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)
- Petra Oborilova: 9.1 PTS, 54 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (18-for-34)
- Judith Gomez: 4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 27.3 FG%, 15.6 3PT% (5-for-32)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Providence
|W 61-49
|Alumni Hall (RI)
|12/7/2023
|@ Hofstra
|W 59-54
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/10/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 60-50
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/16/2023
|Niagara
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/21/2023
|Stony Brook
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Rider
|-
|Alumni Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.