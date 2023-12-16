The Iona Gaels (5-3) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Iona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iona vs. Niagara Scoring Comparison

  • The Purple Eagles score only three more points per game (63.9) than the Gaels give up to opponents (60.9).
  • Niagara is 3-3 when it scores more than 60.9 points.
  • Iona's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 63.9 points.
  • The Gaels average 21.1 fewer points per game (61.6) than the Purple Eagles give up (82.7).
  • Niagara is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 61.6 points.
  • This year the Gaels are shooting 43.7% from the field, 6.9% lower than the Purple Eagles give up.
  • The Purple Eagles shoot 35.6% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Gaels allow.

Iona Leaders

  • Sierra DeAngelo: 13.1 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
  • Ella Fajardo: 8.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 29 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
  • Natalia Otkhmezuri: 12.9 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)
  • Petra Oborilova: 9.1 PTS, 54 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (18-for-34)
  • Judith Gomez: 4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 27.3 FG%, 15.6 3PT% (5-for-32)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Providence W 61-49 Alumni Hall (RI)
12/7/2023 @ Hofstra W 59-54 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/10/2023 Sacred Heart W 60-50 Hynes Athletic Center
12/16/2023 Niagara - Hynes Athletic Center
12/21/2023 Stony Brook - Hynes Athletic Center
1/4/2024 @ Rider - Alumni Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.