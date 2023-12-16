The Iona Gaels (5-3) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET.

Iona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York TV: ESPN+

Iona vs. Niagara Scoring Comparison

The Purple Eagles score only three more points per game (63.9) than the Gaels give up to opponents (60.9).

Niagara is 3-3 when it scores more than 60.9 points.

Iona's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 63.9 points.

The Gaels average 21.1 fewer points per game (61.6) than the Purple Eagles give up (82.7).

Niagara is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 61.6 points.

This year the Gaels are shooting 43.7% from the field, 6.9% lower than the Purple Eagles give up.

The Purple Eagles shoot 35.6% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Gaels allow.

Iona Leaders

Sierra DeAngelo: 13.1 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

13.1 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Ella Fajardo: 8.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 29 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

8.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 29 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Natalia Otkhmezuri: 12.9 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

12.9 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43) Petra Oborilova: 9.1 PTS, 54 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (18-for-34)

9.1 PTS, 54 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (18-for-34) Judith Gomez: 4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 27.3 FG%, 15.6 3PT% (5-for-32)

Iona Schedule