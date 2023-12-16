Iona vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (6-2) face the Iona Gaels (3-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UBS Arena. This clash will begin at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Iona vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Iona Players to Watch
- Idan Tretout: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Greg Gordon: 12.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Wheza Panzo: 12.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Joel Brown: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jean Aranguren: 7.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
Iona vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Stat Comparison
|Iona Rank
|Iona AVG
|Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG
|Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank
|184th
|75.0
|Points Scored
|76.0
|160th
|263rd
|74.8
|Points Allowed
|64.4
|50th
|325th
|29.1
|Rebounds
|34.8
|120th
|198th
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|282nd
|89th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|11.0
|6th
|192nd
|13.0
|Assists
|17.9
|19th
|180th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|12.1
|200th
