The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (6-2) face the Iona Gaels (3-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UBS Arena. This clash will begin at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Iona vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information

Iona Players to Watch

  • Idan Tretout: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Greg Gordon: 12.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Wheza Panzo: 12.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Joel Brown: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jean Aranguren: 7.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

Iona vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Stat Comparison

Iona Rank Iona AVG Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank
184th 75.0 Points Scored 76.0 160th
263rd 74.8 Points Allowed 64.4 50th
325th 29.1 Rebounds 34.8 120th
198th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd
89th 8.5 3pt Made 11.0 6th
192nd 13.0 Assists 17.9 19th
180th 11.9 Turnovers 12.1 200th

