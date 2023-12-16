The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (6-2) face the Iona Gaels (3-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UBS Arena. This clash will begin at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Iona vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Iona Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iona Players to Watch

Idan Tretout: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Greg Gordon: 12.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Wheza Panzo: 12.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Joel Brown: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Jean Aranguren: 7.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

Tretout: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Gordon: 12.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Panzo: 12.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Brown: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Aranguren: 7.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iona vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Stat Comparison

Iona Rank Iona AVG Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank 184th 75.0 Points Scored 76.0 160th 263rd 74.8 Points Allowed 64.4 50th 325th 29.1 Rebounds 34.8 120th 198th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd 89th 8.5 3pt Made 11.0 6th 192nd 13.0 Assists 17.9 19th 180th 11.9 Turnovers 12.1 200th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.