The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (8-2) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Iona Gaels (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UBS Arena as 7.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup's point total is set at 142.5.

Iona vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Elmont, New York

Elmont, New York Venue: UBS Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Joseph's (PA) -7.5 142.5

Gaels Betting Records & Stats

Iona has played six games this season that have had more than 142.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Iona's games this season has been 143.2, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Iona has a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Iona has been posted as the underdog four times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Gaels have played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.

Iona has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Iona vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Joseph's (PA) 3 37.5% 75.1 146.9 63.8 135.2 145.8 Iona 6 60% 71.8 146.9 71.4 135.2 148.1

Additional Iona Insights & Trends

The Gaels put up 8.0 more points per game (71.8) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (63.8).

Iona is 5-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall when it scores more than 63.8 points.

Iona vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Joseph's (PA) 6-2-0 3-2 3-5-0 Iona 5-5-0 1-0 5-5-0

Iona vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Iona 10-6 Home Record 11-1 4-7 Away Record 8-4 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

