The New York Knicks, with Jalen Brunson, take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, a 139-122 win versus the Suns, Brunson tallied 50 points, six rebounds, nine assists and five steals.

In this article, we break down Brunson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.6 27.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 4.2 Assists 5.5 5.9 7.0 PRA -- 35.3 38.8 PR -- 29.4 31.8 3PM 2.5 3.1 3.0



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Clippers

Brunson is responsible for taking 21.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 23.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.1 per game.

Brunson's Knicks average 99.9 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Clippers are the fourth-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 109.5 points per game.

The Clippers give up 43.6 rebounds per game, ranking 12th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Clippers have conceded 25.1 per contest, ninth in the NBA.

The Clippers are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 35 7 3 6 1 0 3

