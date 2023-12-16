Will Jimmy Vesey Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 16?
Will Jimmy Vesey score a goal when the New York Rangers play the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jimmy Vesey score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Vesey stats and insights
- In six of 26 games this season, Vesey has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken four shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, and has scored one goal.
- Vesey has no points on the power play.
- Vesey's shooting percentage is 17.9%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 71 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.9 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Vesey recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|15:11
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|11:39
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|8:58
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|14:25
|Home
|W 7-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.