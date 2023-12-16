Julius Randle plus his New York Knicks teammates match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Randle totaled 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his previous game, which ended in a 139-122 win versus the Suns.

Now let's examine Randle's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.4 26.5 Rebounds 8.5 9.7 9.2 Assists 4.5 5.4 5.6 PRA -- 37.5 41.3 PR -- 32.1 35.7 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.6



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 19.8% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Randle's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 25th in possessions per game with 99.9.

On defense, the Clippers have allowed 109.5 points per game, which is fourth-best in the league.

The Clippers allow 43.6 rebounds per game, ranking 12th in the league.

Giving up 25.1 assists per contest, the Clippers are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked team in the league.

Julius Randle vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 37 27 10 3 3 0 0

