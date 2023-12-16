Julius Randle vs. Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's NBA slate includes Julius Randle's New York Knicks (14-10) taking the road to clash with Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (14-10) at Crypto.com Arena. Game time is 10:30 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Knicks vs. Clippers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC and MSG
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Julius Randle vs. Kawhi Leonard Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Julius Randle
|Kawhi Leonard
|Total Fantasy Pts
|975.4
|931.7
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|40.6
|38.8
|Fantasy Rank
|24
|18
Buy Leonard and Randle gear on Fanatics!
Julius Randle vs. Kawhi Leonard Insights
Julius Randle & the Knicks
- Randle's averages for the season are 22.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists, making 46.0% of his shots from the field and 31.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.
- The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game, with a +88 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.2 points per game (16th in NBA) and allow 110.5 per contest (sixth in league).
- New York wins the rebound battle by 5.0 boards on average. It collects 45.5 rebounds per game, eighth in the league, while its opponents pull down 40.5.
- The Knicks knock down 13.5 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.3. They shoot 38.4% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37.3%.
- New York has committed 1.4 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.2 (fifth in NBA) while forcing 13.6 (15th in league).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kawhi Leonard & the Clippers
- Leonard averages 23.5 points, 5.9 boards and 3.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- The Clippers' +118 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.4 points per game (15th in the NBA) while giving up 109.5 per outing (fourth in the league).
- Los Angeles records 44.1 rebounds per game (14th in the league) compared to the 43.6 of its opponents.
- The Clippers knock down 12.0 three-pointers per game (21st in the league), while their opponents have made 12.2 on average.
- Los Angeles has won the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 12.6 (ninth in NBA action) while forcing 13.8 (11th in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Julius Randle vs. Kawhi Leonard Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Julius Randle
|Kawhi Leonard
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|2.5
|6.5
|Usage Percentage
|28.8%
|25.8%
|True Shooting Pct
|55.0%
|61.4%
|Total Rebound Pct
|15.3%
|9.2%
|Assist Pct
|24.5%
|16.4%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.