Saturday's NBA slate includes Julius Randle's New York Knicks (14-10) taking the road to clash with Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (14-10) at Crypto.com Arena. Game time is 10:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Clippers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC and MSG

BSSC and MSG Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Julius Randle vs. Kawhi Leonard Fantasy Comparison

Stat Julius Randle Kawhi Leonard Total Fantasy Pts 975.4 931.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 40.6 38.8 Fantasy Rank 24 18

Julius Randle vs. Kawhi Leonard Insights

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Randle's averages for the season are 22.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists, making 46.0% of his shots from the field and 31.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game, with a +88 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.2 points per game (16th in NBA) and allow 110.5 per contest (sixth in league).

New York wins the rebound battle by 5.0 boards on average. It collects 45.5 rebounds per game, eighth in the league, while its opponents pull down 40.5.

The Knicks knock down 13.5 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.3. They shoot 38.4% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37.3%.

New York has committed 1.4 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.2 (fifth in NBA) while forcing 13.6 (15th in league).

Kawhi Leonard & the Clippers

Leonard averages 23.5 points, 5.9 boards and 3.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Clippers' +118 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.4 points per game (15th in the NBA) while giving up 109.5 per outing (fourth in the league).

Los Angeles records 44.1 rebounds per game (14th in the league) compared to the 43.6 of its opponents.

The Clippers knock down 12.0 three-pointers per game (21st in the league), while their opponents have made 12.2 on average.

Los Angeles has won the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 12.6 (ninth in NBA action) while forcing 13.8 (11th in the league).

Julius Randle vs. Kawhi Leonard Advanced Stats

Stat Julius Randle Kawhi Leonard Plus/Minus Per Game 2.5 6.5 Usage Percentage 28.8% 25.8% True Shooting Pct 55.0% 61.4% Total Rebound Pct 15.3% 9.2% Assist Pct 24.5% 16.4%

