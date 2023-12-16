Can we count on K'Andre Miller lighting the lamp when the New York Rangers face off with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will K'Andre Miller score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

  • In five of 26 games this season, Miller has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken two shots in one game against the Bruins this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Miller has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 14.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 71 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:33 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:03 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:43 Away L 6-2
12/3/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:55 Home W 6-5
12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:00 Away W 4-3
11/29/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 21:08 Home W 3-2
11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:17 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 22:00 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:47 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:40 Away W 1-0

Rangers vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

