On Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Clippers (14-10) will attempt to build on a six-game winning run when hosting the New York Knicks (14-10). It airs at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC and MSG.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Clippers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and MSG

BSSC and MSG Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Knicks vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs Clippers Additional Info

Knicks vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers are outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game with a +118 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.4 points per game (15th in the NBA) and allow 109.5 per outing (fourth in the league).

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game, with a +88 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.2 points per game (16th in NBA) and allow 110.5 per outing (sixth in league).

These two teams rack up 228.6 points per game between them, 0.1 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 220 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has compiled an 11-13-0 record against the spread this season.

New York has compiled a 13-11-0 ATS record so far this season.

Knicks and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2200 - Clippers +2200 +1100 -

