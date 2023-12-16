On Saturday, December 16, 2023, the Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) hit the court against the New York Knicks (12-7) at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC and MSG.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Knicks vs. Clippers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: BSSC, MSG

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Knicks Games

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle provides 20.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Knicks.

The Knicks are getting 24.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Jalen Brunson this season.

The Knicks are getting 6.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Mitchell Robinson this year.

The Knicks are receiving 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley this year.

The Knicks are receiving 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Josh Hart this year.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clippers Players to Watch

Paul George puts up 23.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (eighth in league) and 0.2 blocks.

Kawhi Leonard posts 21.8 points, 6.0 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Russell Westbrook puts up 12.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the field.

Ivica Zubac posts 11.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 62.7% from the floor (sixth in league).

James Harden averages 15.7 points, 4.4 boards and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Clippers Knicks 112.9 Points Avg. 110.9 109.7 Points Allowed Avg. 105.5 46.9% Field Goal % 44.5% 36.3% Three Point % 37.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.