Knicks vs. Clippers December 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, December 16, 2023, the Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) hit the court against the New York Knicks (12-7) at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC and MSG.
Knicks vs. Clippers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSC, MSG
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle provides 20.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Knicks.
- The Knicks are getting 24.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Jalen Brunson this season.
- The Knicks are getting 6.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Mitchell Robinson this year.
- The Knicks are receiving 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley this year.
- The Knicks are receiving 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Josh Hart this year.
Clippers Players to Watch
- Paul George puts up 23.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (eighth in league) and 0.2 blocks.
- Kawhi Leonard posts 21.8 points, 6.0 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made treys per contest.
- Russell Westbrook puts up 12.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the field.
- Ivica Zubac posts 11.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 62.7% from the floor (sixth in league).
- James Harden averages 15.7 points, 4.4 boards and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
Knicks vs. Clippers Stat Comparison
|Clippers
|Knicks
|112.9
|Points Avg.
|110.9
|109.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|105.5
|46.9%
|Field Goal %
|44.5%
|36.3%
|Three Point %
|37.7%
