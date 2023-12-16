Knicks vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Clippers (14-10) host the New York Knicks (14-10) after winning five straight home games. The Clippers are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The point total is set at 228.5 for the matchup.
Knicks vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSSC and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-5.5
|228.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has played 12 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 228.5 points.
- New York's outings this season have a 224.7-point average over/under, 3.8 fewer points than this game's total.
- New York is 13-11-0 ATS this year.
- The Knicks have won in three of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- New York has not won as an underdog of +180 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.
Knicks vs Clippers Additional Info
Knicks vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|8
|33.3%
|114.4
|228.6
|109.5
|220
|227.6
|Knicks
|12
|50%
|114.2
|228.6
|110.5
|220
|222.1
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has gone 6-4 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total eight times.
- New York has been better against the spread on the road (8-6-0) than at home (5-5-0) this season.
- The Knicks' 114.2 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 109.5 the Clippers give up.
- New York has put together an 11-5 ATS record and a 12-4 overall record in games it scores more than 109.5 points.
Knicks vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|13-11
|1-2
|14-10
|Clippers
|11-13
|5-8
|9-15
Knicks vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Knicks
|Clippers
|114.2
|114.4
|16
|15
|11-5
|9-6
|12-4
|11-4
|110.5
|109.5
|6
|4
|10-6
|10-7
|11-5
|12-5
