The Los Angeles Clippers (14-10) host the New York Knicks (14-10) after winning five straight home games. The Clippers are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The point total is set at 228.5 for the matchup.

Knicks vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: BSSC and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -5.5 228.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has played 12 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 228.5 points.

New York's outings this season have a 224.7-point average over/under, 3.8 fewer points than this game's total.

New York is 13-11-0 ATS this year.

The Knicks have won in three of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

New York has not won as an underdog of +180 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Knicks vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 8 33.3% 114.4 228.6 109.5 220 227.6 Knicks 12 50% 114.2 228.6 110.5 220 222.1

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has gone 6-4 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total eight times.

New York has been better against the spread on the road (8-6-0) than at home (5-5-0) this season.

The Knicks' 114.2 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 109.5 the Clippers give up.

New York has put together an 11-5 ATS record and a 12-4 overall record in games it scores more than 109.5 points.

Knicks vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Knicks and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 13-11 1-2 14-10 Clippers 11-13 5-8 9-15

Knicks vs. Clippers Point Insights

Knicks Clippers 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 114.4 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 11-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-6 12-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-4 110.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.5 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 10-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-7 11-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-5

