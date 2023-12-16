The injury report for the New York Knicks (14-10) ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (14-10) currently has only one player on it. The matchup starts at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 from Crypto.com Arena.

The Knicks' last outing on Friday ended in a 139-122 win over the Suns. In the Knicks' win, Jalen Brunson led the team with 50 points (adding six rebounds and nine assists).

Knicks vs Clippers Additional Info

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mitchell Robinson C Out Ankle 6.2 10.3 0.7

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee), Paul George: Questionable (Groin), Moussa Diabate: Out (Hip)

Knicks vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSC and MSG

Knicks vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Clippers -5.5 228.5

