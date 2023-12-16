Knicks vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - December 16
The injury report for the New York Knicks (14-10) ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (14-10) currently has only one player on it. The matchup starts at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 from Crypto.com Arena.
The Knicks' last outing on Friday ended in a 139-122 win over the Suns. In the Knicks' win, Jalen Brunson led the team with 50 points (adding six rebounds and nine assists).
Knicks vs Clippers Additional Info
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Mitchell Robinson
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|6.2
|10.3
|0.7
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee), Paul George: Questionable (Groin), Moussa Diabate: Out (Hip)
Knicks vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSSC and MSG
Knicks vs. Clippers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Clippers
|-5.5
|228.5
