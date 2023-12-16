The Los Angeles Clippers (14-10) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (14-10) on December 16, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.

Knicks vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Knicks vs Clippers Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 46.2% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 45% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.

New York is 13-3 when it shoots better than 45% from the field.

The Clippers are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank third.

The Knicks average only 4.7 more points per game (114.2) than the Clippers allow their opponents to score (109.5).

New York has put together a 12-4 record in games it scores more than 109.5 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Knicks average 114.1 points per game, 0.1 less than on the road (114.2). Defensively they concede 105.9 points per game at home, 7.9 less than on the road (113.8).

In 2023-24 New York is giving up 7.9 fewer points per game at home (105.9) than on the road (113.8).

This season the Knicks are picking up more assists at home (24.4 per game) than on the road (23.9).

Knicks Injuries