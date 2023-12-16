Player props are available for Kawhi Leonard and Julius Randle, among others, when the Los Angeles Clippers host the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Knicks vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and MSG

BSSC and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs Clippers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: -139)

The 22.5-point prop total for Randle on Saturday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average, which is 22.4.

He has grabbed 9.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Randle averages 5.4 assists, 0.9 more than Saturday's over/under.

Randle's 1.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Get Randle gear at Fanatics!

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: -120)

The 25.6 points Jalen Brunson has scored per game this season is 1.1 more than his prop total set for Saturday (24.5).

He has averaged 3.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (3.5).

Brunson's season-long assist average -- 5.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Brunson has made 3.1 three pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

RJ Barrett Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -118)

Saturday's over/under for RJ Barrett is 17.5. That's 1.6 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 3.8 is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

His 1.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Saturday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +118)

Leonard has put up 23.5 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 3.0 points less than Saturday's points prop total.

He has collected 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (6.5).

Saturday's assist over/under for Leonard (3.5) equals his year-long assist average.

Leonard has made 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.