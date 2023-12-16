When the Los Angeles Clippers (14-10) and New York Knicks (14-10) square off at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, Kawhi Leonard and Jalen Brunson will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Clippers

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: BSSC, MSG

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks won their most recent game versus the Suns, 139-122, on Friday. Brunson was their top scorer with 50 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 50 6 9 5 0 9 Julius Randle 23 8 6 0 1 1 RJ Barrett 21 2 3 0 1 1

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle averages 22.4 points, 9.7 boards and 5.4 assists, making 46.0% of his shots from the floor and 31.0% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

Brunson contributes with 25.6 points per game, plus 3.8 boards and 5.9 assists.

RJ Barrett gets the Knicks 19.1 points, 3.8 boards and 2.6 assists per game, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Immanuel Quickley's averages for the season are 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists, making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per game.

Josh Hart's numbers for the season are 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 47.0% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 27.6 4.2 7.0 1.8 0.1 3.0 Julius Randle 26.5 9.2 5.6 0.4 0.4 1.6 RJ Barrett 17.6 3.9 2.3 0.3 0.3 1.1 Josh Hart 9.4 5.3 3.2 0.9 0.2 1.3 Isaiah Hartenstein 5.3 7.2 1.7 0.7 1.3 0.0

