Saturday's game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-3) and Long Island Sharks (1-8) at Jersey Mike's Arena has a projected final score of 78-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Rutgers, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on December 16.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LIU vs. Rutgers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

LIU vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Rutgers 78, LIU 57

Spread & Total Prediction for LIU vs. Rutgers

Computer Predicted Spread: Rutgers (-21.1)

Rutgers (-21.1) Computer Predicted Total: 135.3

Rutgers is 5-4-0 against the spread this season compared to LIU's 6-3-0 ATS record. Both the Scarlet Knights and the Sharks are 1-8-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

LIU Performance Insights

The Sharks' -149 scoring differential (being outscored by 16.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 62.8 points per game (351st in college basketball) while giving up 79.3 per outing (334th in college basketball).

LIU comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 9.0 boards. It pulls down 32.0 rebounds per game (332nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 41.0.

LIU makes 5.9 three-pointers per game (307th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.0 on average.

LIU has committed 14.7 turnovers per game (341st in college basketball), 2.8 more than the 11.9 it forces (207th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.