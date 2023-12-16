The Long Island Sharks (1-8) will try to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

LIU vs. Rutgers Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
  • TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

LIU Stats Insights

  • The Sharks are shooting 39.3% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 37.2% the Scarlet Knights' opponents have shot this season.
  • LIU has compiled a 1-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.2% from the field.
  • The Scarlet Knights are the rebounding team in the country, the Sharks rank 353rd.
  • The Sharks score an average of 62.8 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 60.9 the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 60.9 points, LIU is 1-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LIU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, LIU scored 72.0 points per game last season, 7.8 more than it averaged on the road (64.2).
  • The Sharks allowed fewer points at home (73.2 per game) than on the road (86.1) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, LIU knocked down fewer triples on the road (4.6 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.7%) than at home (38.4%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LIU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Florida International L 74-59 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/6/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 97-49 Watsco Center
12/12/2023 @ UMass-Lowell L 78-65 Costello Athletic Center
12/16/2023 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
12/23/2023 @ Mount St. Mary's - Knott Arena
12/28/2023 Albany (NY) - Barclays Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.