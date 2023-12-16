The Long Island Sharks (1-8) will try to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on B1G+.

LIU vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

TV: B1G+

LIU Stats Insights

The Sharks are shooting 39.3% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 37.2% the Scarlet Knights' opponents have shot this season.

LIU has compiled a 1-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.2% from the field.

The Sharks rank 353rd.

The Sharks score an average of 62.8 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 60.9 the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 60.9 points, LIU is 1-4.

LIU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, LIU scored 72.0 points per game last season, 7.8 more than it averaged on the road (64.2).

The Sharks allowed fewer points at home (73.2 per game) than on the road (86.1) last season.

Beyond the arc, LIU knocked down fewer triples on the road (4.6 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.7%) than at home (38.4%) as well.

LIU Upcoming Schedule