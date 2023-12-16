How to Watch LIU vs. Rutgers on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Long Island Sharks (1-8) will try to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on B1G+.
LIU vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: B1G+
LIU Stats Insights
- The Sharks are shooting 39.3% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 37.2% the Scarlet Knights' opponents have shot this season.
- LIU has compiled a 1-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.2% from the field.
- The Scarlet Knights are the rebounding team in the country, the Sharks rank 353rd.
- The Sharks score an average of 62.8 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 60.9 the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 60.9 points, LIU is 1-4.
LIU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, LIU scored 72.0 points per game last season, 7.8 more than it averaged on the road (64.2).
- The Sharks allowed fewer points at home (73.2 per game) than on the road (86.1) last season.
- Beyond the arc, LIU knocked down fewer triples on the road (4.6 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.7%) than at home (38.4%) as well.
LIU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Florida International
|L 74-59
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 97-49
|Watsco Center
|12/12/2023
|@ UMass-Lowell
|L 78-65
|Costello Athletic Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Knott Arena
|12/28/2023
|Albany (NY)
|-
|Barclays Center
