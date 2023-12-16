The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-1) will meet the Long Island Sharks (1-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.

LIU vs. Rutgers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

LIU Players to Watch

Rutgers Players to Watch

Omoruyi: 11.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.7 BLK

11.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.7 BLK Hyatt: 12.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Fernandes: 9.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Simpson: 10.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Griffiths: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

LIU vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rutgers Rank Rutgers AVG LIU AVG LIU Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 66.7 308th 11th 61.1 Points Allowed 80.0 355th 58th 33.9 Rebounds 31.0 233rd 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 329th 5.7 3pt Made 4.9 352nd 46th 15.1 Assists 14.5 75th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 15.9 361st

