LIU vs. Rutgers December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-1) will meet the Long Island Sharks (1-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.
LIU vs. Rutgers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
LIU Players to Watch
- Clifford Omoruyi: 11.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.7 BLK
- Aundre Hyatt: 12.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Noah Fernandes: 9.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Derek Simpson: 10.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Gavin Griffiths: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
Rutgers Players to Watch
LIU vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rutgers Rank
|Rutgers AVG
|LIU AVG
|LIU Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|11th
|61.1
|Points Allowed
|80.0
|355th
|58th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|31.0
|233rd
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|4.9
|352nd
|46th
|15.1
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|15.9
|361st
