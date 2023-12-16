MAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Miami (OH) RedHawks versus the Michigan Wolverines is one of two games on Saturday's college basketball schedule that features a MAC team in action.
MAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Miami (OH) RedHawks at Michigan Wolverines
|11:00 AM ET, Saturday, December 16
|-
|Le Moyne Dolphins at Buffalo Bulls
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
How to Watch Other Conferences Today
