The Miami (OH) RedHawks versus the Michigan Wolverines is one of two games on Saturday's college basketball schedule that features a MAC team in action.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Miami (OH) RedHawks at Michigan Wolverines 11:00 AM ET, Saturday, December 16 - Le Moyne Dolphins at Buffalo Bulls 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow MAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Other Conferences Today